India commits to continue supporting Malawi in development initiatives

Indian Government has expressed its willingness to continue supporting Malawi in various development endeavours.

India’s Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Shri Chaudhary said duringthe commemorating 54thyears of Malawi’s independence which was held at Pride Plaza Hotel in New Delhi on July 6, 2018.

“India will continue being a friend of Malawi and support it as it celebrates 54 years of self-rule with a hope for a bright and better future. My government will continue supporting Malawi in various development initiatives including Agriculture, Education, Finance,Information Communications and Technology among other,” he explained.

Malawi High Commissioner to India, George Mkondiwa expressed gratitude to Indian government for the positive bilateral relations between the two countries that continue to grow from strength to strength.

“In the true spirit of south-south cooperation, India has in the past provided financial and technical assistance to Malawi and continues to do so. For instance, under the Lines of credit, provided by the Government of India, Malawi has constructed a sugar factory in Salima district alongside a Greenbelt irrigation project along the Lakeshore,” he said.

Mkondiwa added that Malawi has strategic fuel storage facilities constructed under the same Line of Credit and the construction of the Likhubula Blantyre water project, funded by the Government of India is in progress.

He said under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme (ITEC), many Malawians have been trained in various Indian institutions in various disciplines including information technology, agriculture and education.

He pointed out that after completing their training in India, these men and women would return to home to contribute to the economic development of the country.

