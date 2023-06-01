Wirima emphasizes need for ODeL to transform education

June 2, 2023
Minister of Education Madalitso Kambauwa Wirima has emphasized the need for the country to seek the sure pathway of transforming education through Open Distance and e- Learning (ODeL).
Wirima made the remarks on Thursday in Lilongwe during the opening of the 2023 National ODeL Symposium under the theme: An innovative, Technological and knowledge – based ODeL Ecosystem, key to Human Capital Development.”

Minister of Education Madalitso Kambauwa Wirima opening Openi Distance and e-Learning (ODeL) Symposium
She said some people who have sharpened their skills and have risen in rank and status were once had an opportunity during their life time to pursue education including through ODeL.
“ODeL offers us a sure path of democratizing education for all through its diverse means of teaching and learning as the evidence is overwhelming world over about the successful people including presidents, company executives and professors who are products of it,” she said.
USAID Education Office Director Christine Veverka commending Malawi for promoting ODeL

Wirima urged employers to understand and embrace the value of ODeL and provide equal opportunities to graduates of the same.

In her remarks, USAID Education Office Director, Christine Veverka, commended government for providing e-learning education in the country.
“As ODel continues, innovations will be increasingly important to enhance e-learning and expand access to students across the education sector,” she said.
She described ODeL as an amazing technological innovation which is a practical solution for Malawi in tertiary and other levels of education.
Veverka therefore pledged a continued partnership in reducing the gap in education access so that Malawians can reach the full potential.

