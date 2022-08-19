With endless squabbles, DPP no longer fit to govern – commentator

Renowned governance and political commentator George Phiri has described the endless personal vendettas and infighting among Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers as a sign that the party can no longer be entrusted with the responsibility of governing the country.

Phiri was commenting on the injunction DPP member of Parliament (MP) for Mangochi South West Shadreck Namalomba obtained on Thursday, which reinstates him to the position of Chairperson of the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Effectively, the court order removed DPP legislator for Zomba Chisi Mark Botomani, from the position he has held since July 19, 2022.

Leader of Opposition in Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa dropped Namalomba as the PAC Chairperson and member as power struggle and division in the erstwhile governing party continue to deepen.

Namalomba grudgingly congratulated Botomani and thanked former President Peter Mutharika for entrusting him with the responsibilities to serve in PAC.

But as Malawians started thinking that the hatchet had been buried and it was time to move one, the Mangochi South West lawmaker went to court to obtain an order that stops Botomani from serving in the committee.

Leader of the House Richard Chimwendo Banda expressed dismay with the development arguing that Namalomba is no longer a member of PAC.

Chimwendo Banda wondered how Namalomba will chair the committee he does not belong to.

“This notwithstanding, the House will respect the decision of the court on the matter while seeking direction from the Attorney General,” he reacted.

But in his comment, Phiri, a University of Livingstonia (UNILIA) based governance and political commentator, said the lack of tolerance and intraparty democracy only confirms that DPP is not fit to govern this country.

He warned DPP legislators against bringing “personal hatred” into parliament, stressing that the National Assembly is not a platform for petty issues.

“Malawians need to understand that there is a problem of leadership in the DPP. When they look at the DPP at the moment, they need to understand that it’s not a party they need to consider when it comes to governing this country with this kind of chaos in leadership because a party entrusted with responsibility to govern this country needs to be a party with people who understand what leadership means,” expounded Phiri.

He emphasized that in the next presidential elections, Malawians should consider a party whose leadership understands and appreciates what leadership is all about other than simply being in positions of authority.

