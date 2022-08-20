Former MEC Commissioner Linda Kunje convicted

Former Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) commissioner Linda Kunje has been locked up today after Zomba chief resident court convicted her for obstructing a presidential convoy in 2020.

The court has also revoked her bail and is remanded at prison awaiting sentence.

Her former driver, JonesTewesa, has also been slapped with the same verdict.

Both parties, defense and state will present aggravating and mitigating factors on June 23, 2022.

She has been convicted for ordering her driver not to give way to President Dr Lazarus Maccathy Chakwera’s presidential convoy in 2020 in Zomba.

Kunje is infamous for her arrogance and rudeness when she banged a door behind her when she was sent back from a Public Accounts Committee of Parliament inquiry on the rigged 2019 presidential election.

She was in a commissioner in MEC on Democratic Progressive Party ticket.

