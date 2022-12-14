Woman wins shop in PremierBet’s express of the year competition

Malawi’s leading firm in sports betting, PremierBet, handed over a state of the art shop in Kasungu to 31 year old Nazmah Hussein after she emerged the winner in the 2022 PremierBet’s express of the year competition.

Hussein beat over 100 other contestants in the competition, now in its second year.

She is now the proud owner of this one more new shop in which PremierBet met all National Lotteries Board prescribed requirements including, among others, provision of genset TV screens.

PremierBet also provided tickets printer, bar code scanners and desktop set—all this to give patrons a great betting experience.

An excited Hussein, who also owns eight betting shops—five in Lilongwe and three in Mzuzu—said she “will continue working harder to maintain her standards in order to win more of these modern shops in future competitions”.

PremierBet Commercial Manager for Central Region, Trevor Whitaker, said Hussein deservedly won the shop, for “the competition’s rules are very stiff”.

“Hussein has eight shops already and we are giving her the ninth one owing to her success for starting from one shop. This shows she has been able to empower herself,” Whitaker said.

National Lotteries Board Licensing and Compliance Manager, Miriam Kumbuyo, said the board “is impressed with efforts to meet set standards in the shop”.

Besides providing other necessities about the shop, PremierBet also paid up front three months rentals for Hussein. The firm also painted the shop.

Operators of small betting shops across the country—operating under PremierBet and earning a commission out of the arrangement—participate in the express of the year competition.

To select a winner, PremierBet looks at, among other things, how these shops manage sales, customer relations and track finances.

Last year, the winner was Lusha Mthimba from Blantyre.

PremierBet boasts of having over 5000 employees since opening its shops in Malawi seven years ago.

