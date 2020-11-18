Woman with mental illness kills own child

Malawi Police in Mangochi have arrested a mentality challenged woman for killing her own child.

Mangochi police assistant spokesperson Amina Tepani Daudi identified the woman as 36-year-old Mimu Lemani.

Daudi said Lemani allegedly killed and buried her four-year-old daughter at her compound.

“The incident occurred on November 17 at Kawinga village in the area of Traditional Authority Chowe,” said Daudi.

“It is reported that, the daughter was staying with her psychiatric mother and other family members.

“On the night of November 16, the child was reported missing from home whereby a search was conducted but proved futile. The following morning, the mother to Mimu got suspicious after seeing her burying something and she alerted other family members, she said.

Daudi said upon removing the top soil, “they were surprised to find the dead body of the child.”

The matter was reported at Malombe Police unit who rushed to the scene and took the dead body to Malombe health centre where postmortem results indicated suffocation was the cause of death.”

In the meantime, Daudi said arrangements are being made for the suspect to be sent to mental hospital for medical assistance.

