Permanent structures at refugee camp irk traditional leaders

Tradition and civic leaders in Dowa are questioningly the construction of permanent structures for refugees at Dzaleka refuge camp.

The traditional leaders say refugees are supposed to stay at the camp on temporary basis and wondered why the government and donors were constructing permanent structures for the refugees, most of whom still claim refugee status when wars in their respective countries ended long ago.

The traditional leaders and councillors surrounding Dzaleka refugee camp are led by senior Chief Msakambewa and TA Mkukula.

They have since resolved to meet Dowa District Commissioner, Alex Mdooko to present their concerns on developments happening at Dzaleka Refugee Camp.

Senior Chief Msakambewa said he is equally shocked to see houses for refugees being constructed in his jurisdiction and boreholes drilled without his knowledge yet when the camp was being established, he was approached and involved.

Executive director for Center for Social Accountability and Transparency, Willy Kambwandira who facilitated the interface together with CCJP has asked the chiefs sorrounding the camp to be patient as they seek justice on the matter.

Member of Parliament for Dowa north east Sam Kawale said he was not happy with the permanent structures constructed for refugees in his area because the refugees are supposed to have temporary shelters.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares