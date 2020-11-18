Police arrest extension worker in affordable farm input scam: ‘Created ghost village’

Malawi Police in Dedza have arrested an agricultural extension worker on allegations that he created a ghost village in a daring scam in the affordable farm input.

The arrest of 43-year-old Gerald Kayambanitsa follows an on-going police investigation into Mayani Extension Planning Area ( EPA) scam over Affordable Inputs Programme which revealed that 95 ghost beneficiaries were created to benefit from the programme on Mlolo section alone.

Dedza police assistant spokesperson Cassim Manda says law enforcers have since arrested the suspect.

Kayambanitsa works as a drought animal handler under Mayani EPA.

He was assigned to identify the names of beneficiaries and ended up creating false villages with non existent beneficiaries.

Police investigation into the matter uncovered one ghost village with the total of 95 ghost beneficiaries, leading to the suspect’s arrest.

The police have since hailed traditional leaders for their quick action after noticing that beneficiaries, who were on prospective list, were not those of their subjects.

He hails from Mikuta village in Traditional Authority Tambala in Dedza district.

In a related development, police in Ntchisi have arrested a 33 year old Chikumbutso Msandide after being found in possession 36 National Identity Cards of different people who are AIP beneficiaries.

According to police report, the suspect was also found with cash amounting to K324,000.00 which he allegedly wanted to use in purchasing the cheap inputs.

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday, at Ntchisi Trading Centre after police in the district got a tip from well-wishers that some scrupulous people were collecting National Identity Cards with intent to connive with sales officers in selling points to buy the cheap inputs in bulk.

Meanwhile, police have instituted enquires to trace owners of the IDs and after all enquires the suspect will be taken to court.

Msandide comes from Chimwankhuku village, Traditional Authority Kalumo in Ntchisi district.

