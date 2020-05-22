Women football ex-co member Hellen Chavula dies

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has announced the death of National Womens Football Association (NWFA) executive committee member Hellen Chavula.

According to a brief statement released by FAM, Chavula died on Friday in Mzuzu.

“FAM is deeply saddened to inform the football family about the death of National Women’s Football Association Executive Committee Member Hellen Chavula” reads part of the statement.

The statement however could not disclose the cause of her death.

Funeral details will be announced later according to the statement.

Chavula was ushered into NWFA Executive Committee in April last Year during the associations electoral congress where Suzgo Ngwira was returned as President.

