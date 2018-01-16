Wonderkid Chiona says he chose Silver ahead of Bullets

Wonderkid Jack Chiona has revealed that he chose Silver Strikers ahead of other clubs, including Nyasa Big Bullets , because he believes in the Bankers project to turn the Lilongwe club into a winning machine again.

The former Dwangwa United midfielder was a target of Bullets but on Sunday signed to join Silver for K4 million on a three-year deal.

Chiona who scored 12 goals during the last season will finally move to Silver Strikers on February 1 soon after the funds get transferred to Dwangwa United’s bank account.

The 20 year old midfielder said he is enthusiastic because his dreams of playing for bigger teams are getting materialised.

Chiona has penned a three-year K5milion contract to become a third signing for the Bankers who have already roped in Lazarus Deco Nyamera and Mphatso Philimoni from Mzuni FC and Blue Eagles, respectively.

Speaking during the official unveiling ceremony on Sunday, Chiona disclosed that it has always been his dream to join the club, which is one of the biggest football clubs in the country.

“It was my wish to play one day for a big team like Silver Strikers. And I am happy that my dream has come to pass,” he said.

Chiona pledged to continue his prowess on the pitch as demonstrated at Dwangwa where he scored 12 goals in all competition last season.

Silver’s interim General Secretary, Thabo Nyirenda expressed delight at signing the player, comparing him to England’s retired stars, Frank Lampard and Steven Gerald.

“He is one of the talented players in the country and we are excited that we have signed him.”

Silver, who finished third in the TNM Super League in the just-ended season, are also closing in on Civil Sporting Club’s Raphael Phiri.

