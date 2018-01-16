David Banda feature in Benfica youth academy win

American superstar Madonna’s adopted son David Banda – a Malawian born- continue his strides in perfecting his dream of becoming a world professional footballer when he starred in his team’s win over the weekend.

Banda, adopted in 2006, at the weekend helped his team Benfica Acadany beat Clube Desportivo Estrela 3-0, thus according to The Sun website.

Madonna was in the stands cheering on his 12-year-old boy who is currently signed up for the Benfica academy in Portugal.

The pop icon did not waste time but demonstrate to the world her support for Banda’s football education, and uploaded a photo onto her Instagram story of her boy in the team huddle before their game, captioned “team-spirit”.

Madonna, 59, bagged a property in Lisbon last summer in the hope that David can make it as a professional footballer.

David Banda is one of four children that Madonna adopted from Malawi. She also adopted Mercy James in 2009, and twins Esther and Stella Mwale in March last year. She has two biological children – Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon, 20, and Rocco Ritchie, 16.

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo once tried to convince Madonna to make David sign for his old club Sporting Lisbon instead of Benfica.

The Portugal star reportedly rang the world famous singer after hearing her adopted son, David Banda, could join Benfica’s academy.

Ronaldo kick-started his career at their fierce rivals Sporting before going on to win Ballon d’Ors.

