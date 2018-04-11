World Bank award four best innovation youth idea in Malawi

World Bank through Malawi Youth CAN (Tingathe) programme on Tuesday awarded four youths with best innovative ideas at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

The World Bank prize offered is one way of encouraging youth to put their ideas into practice rather than waiting to be employed which could not help an individual but youth are encouraged to be innovative by using their ideas, skills and talents to create one.

The contest attracted 610 entries and there was a rigorous process to evaluate every entry which involved judges from within and outside the World Bank. There was a whole range of ideas but at the end only four emerged winners.

The winners are Hastings Chimala, Roy Makolosi, Tamiwe Katumba and Mervin Kamchacha.

The two top winners will travel to Washington, DC in United States of America on a 10-day trip.

They are leaving this Friday and the remaining next two will be on an internship opportunity at the World Bank office in Lilongwe.

World Bank country director Greg Toulmin said the initiative encourages youth to be creative in tackling and coming up with solutions to different society issues in their communities.

He explained that they are committed to support science-based subjects that Malawi needs to propel economic growth; the same project is also supporting TEVETA which also builds other technical skills.

“The youth of Malawi represent a significant and growing human resource, with the potential to contribute to sustainable economic development,” Toulmin pointed out.

He added that historically marginalized from active participation, their force for change has now been recognized. Forty percent of Malawi’s population is aged 10 to 35 years but lacks basic opportunities to develop their potential.

Recognizing the importance of youth to the country’s development, Malawi has created a National Youth Policy, designed to empower and develop the youth of Malawi to reach their potential.

Grounded in valuing the rights and responsibilities of their younger citizens, the policy defines youth with their ages.

Implementation mechanisms have been developed accordingly, and the work has fostered the political will and enabling environment necessary to create sustainable change in the country.

Malawi’s National Youth Policy aims to empower its youth and encourage their participation in development processes, as well as to reach their potential.

He added that they set out specific policies targets, timeframes and responsibilities to develop opportunities for the youth of Malawi.

The policy is coordinated, implemented and monitored by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

One of the awardee, Hastings Chimala commended World Bank for coming up with the initiative, saying youth should be encouraged in their innovation because they are a hub to develop the country’s development agenda.

“The programme will create job to youth through creativity and we use our skills, talents to make it easier for investors to reach us,” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :