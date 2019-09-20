World Bank funds Malawi, Mozambique power interconnector project

Malawi’s electricity woes might be history as soon as a K41.2 billion World Bank funded Malawi-Mozambique power interconnector project takes off.

In statement, the World Bank says the project will interconnect the Mozambique and Malawi transmission systems to enable both countries to engage in bilateral and regional trade in the Southern African Power Pool (Sapp).

“Of this amount [K41.2 billion], Mozambique will receive (K30.4 billion) as an International Development Association (IDA) grant. Malawi will receive K10.8 billion credit,” says the statement signed by the bank’s regional integration for Africa, the Middle East and Northern Africa Deborah Wetzel.

Wetzel says in addition, Mozambique is expected to receive grant of K17.4 billion from a government of Norway Trust Fund administered by the World Bank, along with a Euros 20 million grant from the government of Germany.

The bank says Malawi will receive Euros 20 million through an EU grant.

“Both the EU and government of Germany grants shall be administered by Kleditanstalt fur Wiederaufbau (KfW),” says Wetzel.

She says the main undertakings include the construction of a 218km, 400km high voltage altering current transmission line, grid connections and associated infrastructure including substation works.

