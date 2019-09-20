overnment puts on hold intake of new interns

Government has put on hold the intake of new interns who were supposed to start work on October 1, 2019.

No reasons have been given for the holding of the intake amid high speculation that the government wants to revise the list to include more ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets.

Principal secretary for the ministry of Labour , Skills and Innovation Thokozire Banda says the interns will be advised when they will report for duties.

“The ministry therefore wishes to inform all interns who were included in the new intake not to report to district assemblies for registration and to work places to start working as earlier communicated until further notice,” says Banda.

The last cohort of interns complained of low pay whilst women complained of sexual harassment as their bosses proposed relationships to them.

