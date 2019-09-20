Malawi Police beat up road blockers in Lilongwe: Crackdown on lawlessness

September 20, 2019 Owen Khamula -Nyasa Times 17 Comments

Malawi Police in Lilongwe have beaten up some men who were blocking roads at Kasiya and demanding money from motorists.

Men who have been beaten up bundled in open pick up
Police bundle men in an open pick up after beating them

The unsuspecting men stopped a civilian vehicle which had PMF officers who in turn beat them mercilessly to the amusement of the people.

They were bundled into a pick up vehicle and brought to police.

Police say the men are yet to be charged as some have to be referred to hospital because of injuries they sustained during the beating.

This comes barely a day after Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers on Thursday beat up some people who were stoning the soldiers.

The soldiers were bringing peace and calm at the boma following an illegal demonstration.

Some people in Lilongwe have been harassing motorists, blocking the M1 road at Nathenje or Kamphata or the Lilongwe-Mchinji road demanding money from motorists as the political impasse is heightened over the highly disputed elections.

Ntumbuka
Bravo Police Service. Anatumidwa ndi mwini dambwe la Kasiya uja wa fake accent.

2 hours ago
tariq
What a useless country…. a cursed and useless country….

2 hours ago
Francis
Ok kkkkkkk

2 hours ago
Mandado@147
They asked for it but also PMF beat dpp cadets if they do crime then the land will be not lawlessness!

2 hours ago
Godfearing Person
Mtambo, Trapence, Chakwela,and Chilima mukupwetesa anyamata anu ndi passport yimene mwawapasa kuti they can do anything they want. Think twice you satanists, inuyo mukutetezedwa koma anyamata anu akumenyedwa. Akamenyedwa mukutu ndi ma Cadet chifukwa mukupanga manyazi. Shame on you!!! Ku Karonga anyaata A MCP ndi UTM ndi amene ammenyedwa aja. Shame on you!!!

2 hours ago
lambuzi
Akanangopha kumene…agaru amenewa akusiwetsa mtendere

2 hours ago
Agenda Setting Theory
Mob justices

3 hours ago
apwiya
Koma mwawachita bwino akanganya amenewa zizukulu za a chakwera s nyau

3 hours ago
Hamlet
At this rate..Mutharika left strong instructions before he left for Washington..

3 hours ago
Charie
Thanks mwagwira ntchito yotamandika watsala mtambo

4 hours ago