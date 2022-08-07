World Bicycle Relief, Last Mile Health donate K30m worth of bicycles to Ministry of Health

World Bicycle Relief, in collaboration with Last Mile Health, have donated 140 buffalo bicycles worth K30 million to the Ministry of Health.

The bicycles include tool kits for maintenance.

In her acceptance remarks during the handover ceremony on Wednesday in Lilongwe Minister of Health, Khumbize Chiponda said the support is significant as it will go towards Health Surveillance Assistants (HSAs) transportation in hard to reach areas.

“The bicycles have come at a right time when the HSAs are tirelessly delivering high health impact interventions such as vaccinations in hard to reach areas,” she said.

Chiponda observed many challenges that impede delivery of health services in communities including inadequate bicycles and motorcycles, HSAs, infrastructure as well as equipment for use at community level.

In this regard, she said, there is need to have vibrant, durable transport system for HSAs to reach the hard to reach areas with essential health services at all times

The organization’s Country Director, Anthony Kinnard said his organisation saw a need by the HSAs of transportation to deliver health care services in communities.

“We feel there is a huge need to deliver health care services to communities in terms of mobility,” he said.

Kinnard said they will continue to assist the government through such donations.

World Bicycle Relief is also planning to donate 8000 bicycles to Zomba and Kasungu this year.

