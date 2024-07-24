World Vision invests K500m to train 478 in vocational, technical skills

World Vision Malawi Director of Operations Charles Chimombo has disclosed that the organization has invested K500 million towards training of youths in vocational and technical skills.

He said almost 478 youths from communities in central region have benefited from the funds through trainings in electrical installation, tailoring, welding and fabrication, electronics and phone repairing, carpentry and joinery, fashion designing, automatic mechanics and bricklaying among others.

Chimombo made the remarks at William Murray Secondary School Ground in Lilongwe during the graduation of youths in various skills.

“These trainings are to empower youths with hand on skills so that they stand on their own and earn a living in their communities,” he said .

Chimombo added that they are targeting 20,000 youths with vocational and technical skills trainings in the next coming years.

Speaking when she presider over the graduation ceremony and handing over theTevet certificates, Minister of Labour Agnes NyaLonje said despite limited resources, government is putting forward short informal courses to train youths in communities.

“We are finding ways of taking vocational and technical skills development trainings to remote areas through various means like mobile vans to make sure that youths acquire the skills,” she said.

NyaLonje believed that the trainings will transform lives of many youths as they will build their future as well as contribute meaningfully to their communities.

She therefore commended World Vision and its partners that include Sanwecka Technology, TEVETA, CCAP Nkhoma Synod, Catholic Youth Committee and Bowe Youth Vocational Institute for bringing change among youths.

