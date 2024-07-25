Thyolo District Council shines in its GESD funded projects first year structure implementation 

The Thyolo District Council has become the first best district in the country to shine after completing the construction of various modern developmental project structures earlier than any other councils in its first year of receiving support from the Governance to Enable Service Delivery (GESD), a development which has helped the district to be a model one.

After receiving a K775 million support from GESD, the council has managed to implement a total of 10 projects within a period of 90 days by constructing, Classroom Blocks, 2 Health Posts and staff houses, modern Market and shops, Bridges, Water and Irrigation Systems just to mention a few which has now brought smiling faces to the people of the area.

Speaking during the projects appreciation tour, Director of Public Works (DPW) at Thyolo District Council, Isaac Mdindo attributed the secret behind the success and speedy implementation of the projects as a result of the existing and strong coordination among the stakeholders which include, members of the community, legislators, councilors and other organizations.

“We are very proud to be the best council in Malawi and our credit should go to the members of the communities for playing a great role by identifying these projects as well as their understanding which we surely believe that it will help in uplifting their living standards,” said Mdindo.

Director of Finance for Thyolo District Council, Andrew Jaffari said the Council is committed to construct high quality standards structures because it is the major secret that gives confidence to the donors of projects.

Jaffari added that to ensure the projects are nicely done according to the money allocated, the Council organizes extensive teams responsible for supervisory activities during the the implementation of the structures.

For instance, Jaffari said out of the K775 million allocated for the projects from GESD, the Council faced a rise of cost of things following devaluation of kwacha but it maintained the amount by sticking to deliver quality projects which they have managed.

“Our fellow districts started benefiting from GESD funds projects in 2021 but Thyolo was not part of the beneficiaries due to some circumstances but we started getting the support in 2022 which was our first year and as a council we agreed to work hard and become exemplary by constructing high quality projects for the betterment of the people and also assign professional constructors who can work within the agreed period and no wonder since we have finished on top of other councils and we promise to maintain this with other projects in other programs which we’ll be implementing in our area,” explained Jaffari.

District Commissioner of Thyolo, Hudson Kuphanga said, “At the Council we always work to change things in a transparency and accountable manner and ensure people of Thyolo benefit from the CDF as well as other donors support through projects,”.

Chairperson of Ntambanyama market, Julius Andimoni thanked the Council and GESD for constructing the first ever modern market, shops and VIP toilets at the market which he said will help to improve revenue as it will attract more business people who will be using the market and also provide safety to the people unlike in the past where people were selling their goods under temporary sheds close to the main road which was also putting their lives at risk.

Group Village Headman Nguluwe who is under Traditional Authority (T/A) Bvumbwe said the coming of a Namatuni Health Post in her area is a timely gesture saying it will help to cut the expenses and time which people were covering to reach to the hospital.

“We have been struggling for along time because for us to receive services from the hospitals we had to walk a distance of 2 hours from here to Bvumbwe and most of our expectant women were delivering while on their way to the hospital.

“This health post will save lives and also improve the health status of people in our area and we promise to take responsibility in taking a good care of it,” said Group Village Nguluwe.

The projects are being implemented with support from the World Bank and Malawi Government.

