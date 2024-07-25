MCP’s stunning victory in Mangochi M’baluku demystified

For years, Mangochi has been a battleground where the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) faced fierce opposition. M’baluku, in particular, was a notorious stronghold of resistance to the MCP ideology, especially with the ascendancy of the United Democratic Front (UDF) in 1994. Truth be told: M’baluku was essentially a hostile territory for the MCP.

Yet, in a miraculous twist of fate, as Malawians extended an olive branch to the MCP after a gruelling 25 years in the political wilderness, spearheaded by President Reverend Lazarus Chakwera and the late Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima, Mangochi has also embraced MCP ideology. Driven by the inspiring leadership of President Chakwera as championed on the ground by the MCP Deputy Secretary General Gerald Kazembe, the unthinkable has happened yesterday as Mangochi M’baluku Mwasa ward has elected MCP candidate, Stewart Mwase, as a Councillor by 51 percent of the total votes cast.

Truth be told, the unofficial results from yesterday’s by-election in Mwasa Ward, encompassing the once hostile M’Baluku area, are nothing short of astonishing. The MCP candidate, Mwase, emerged victorious with a commanding 1,073 votes. The DPP candidate, Kida Adam, trailed significantly with 493 votes, and the UDF’s Assam Dickson M’bwana garnered just 476 votes. Even the upstart People’s Development Party (PDP) candidate, Lynah Bridget Tedie, managed a mere 57 votes, with the Umodzi Party candidate, Andalason Madi, finishing last with just 17 votes.

On the campaign trail, the down to earth Gerald Kazembe, who spearheaded the campaign, expressed confidence that he would deliver a Councillor for Mwasa Ward as a gift to President Chakwera and the MCP. Skeptics might have dismissed his confidence as typical political bravado, but Kazembe has proved them wrong. Despite the political tensions heightened by the recent passing of Saulos Chilima, the MCP has triumphed over their arch-rivals, the DPP, and their allies.

In a post-victory interview this morning, Gerald Kazembe was succinct but profound.

“Malawians have had enough of trivial and small-minded politics. We were honest to the electorate in this campaign, acknowledging that our government isn’t flawless. Nonetheless, we unequivocally demonstrated that we are far better equipped than any other party to drive national development and specifically uplift their community. We highlighted President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s relentless dedication to forging a better Malawi, with undeniable proof: 24/7 uninterrupted, stable electricity, a flurry of nationwide construction projects, gleaming new office complexes, hospitals, schools, sprawling mega farms, extensive water infrastructure, and much more. We implored the people to cast their votes for us because our commitment to enhancing their lives is genuine and this victory is a clear signal of the citizens confidence in Dr. Chakwera and MCP.”

He added: “We are equally certain that this honest approach to electioneering will continue to win voters trust, paving the way for President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera to secure a renewed governance mandate in 2025.”

Kazembe, aspiring to ascend from Second to First Deputy Secretary General in the forthcoming MCP elective convention slated for 8th of August 2024 at BICC in the capital Lilongwe, aims to fortify the party’s presence in challenging regions like the eastern and southern areas.

“He is tried and tested. His unexpected electioneering success in the 2019 elections, where voters in his Mangochi Monkey-Bay Constituency chose Dr. Chakwera over Peter Mutharika, was a harbinger of his ability to achieve the improbable, a feat he replicated in the 2020 fresh election.

“With this victory and his impressive standing within the party, Kazembe is poised to secure the First Deputy Secretary General position effortlessly. He has proven himself to be a dependable and seasoned political strategist,” a senior MCP insider commented anonymously.

