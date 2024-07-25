Court frees Norman Chisale, but warns his anger reactions will put him in trouble
Former President Peter Mutharika’s bodyguard, Norman Paulosi Chisale, is a free man in all the six counts he was answering in court including insulting Minister of Justice Titus Mvalo and former Director of Public Prosecutions Steven Kayuni.
The acquittal of Norman Chisale has proved the independence of the Judiciary in Malawi, many Malawians thought that the case which was filed by the former Director of Public Prosecutions now appointed High Court judge Dr Steven Kayuni would end up favouring the minister being in MCP-led government.
Memories are still fresh that the Principal Resident Magistrate courts in Zomba and Mangochi acquitted political activist Bon Kalindo in a case he was answered of inciting violence through organizing nationwide demonstrations against the government of President Dr Lazarus Chakwera.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :