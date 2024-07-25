Court frees Norman Chisale, but warns his anger reactions will put him in trouble

Former President Peter Mutharika’s bodyguard, Norman Paulosi Chisale, is a free man in all the six counts he was answering in court including insulting Minister of Justice Titus Mvalo and former Director of Public Prosecutions Steven Kayuni.

Chisale was facing six counts and has been acquitted on all of them. There was a count of using insulting language, three counts of intimidation, one count of obstruction or interference with execution of legal process and another count of disorderly conduct at a police station.

Principal Resident Magistrate Roderick Michongwe said there was no evidence to warrant the charges against the suspect.

The court has faulted the police investigators who did the investigations in the case for doing a bad job and for failing to be independent in carrying the investigations. However, Michongwe has called on Chisale to watch the way he reacts whenever he is angry saying it might land him in trouble.

The acquittal of Norman Chisale has proved the independence of the Judiciary in Malawi, many Malawians thought that the case which was filed by the former Director of Public Prosecutions now appointed High Court judge Dr Steven Kayuni would end up favouring the minister being in MCP-led government.

Memories are still fresh that the Principal Resident Magistrate courts in Zomba and Mangochi acquitted political activist Bon Kalindo in a case he was answered of inciting violence through organizing nationwide demonstrations against the government of President Dr Lazarus Chakwera.

