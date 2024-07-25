Norfolk Schools donate to Mzimba Secondary School

Norfolk Schools based in Blantyre have supported Mzimba Secondary School with assorted items worth K8.6 million to ease some of the challenges the school is facing.



Chief Executive Officer for Norfolk Schools, Dr Joe Mtika who is based in the United States of America and is president of Mzimba Secondary School Alumni of the 1970s said he felt obliged to support the school after noting that learners were using their knees as desks.

“Among other items, the support includes 110 desks, sewing machines, six boxes of sports equipment and 396 bags of rice,” explained Dr Mtika.

Chief Quality Assurance Officer in the Northern Education Division (NED), Vincent Kaunda, hailed the gesture by Norfolk Schools saying it compliments government’s efforts in improving education standards in the country.

“You see government through the Ministry of Education cannot do everything. This is why we welcome different stakeholders to come in and make whatever contribution they can towards the development of education in this country,” said Kaunda.

Chairperson for Mzimba Secondary School Parents and Teachers Association (PTA), Pastor Thomson Chigomile Majawa, said the support was timely.

“This support is so timely as the school has shortage of beds, desks, mattresses and other equipment due to the large enrolment of 640 students when its actual capacity is 350,” remarked Pastor Majawa.

Mzimba Secondary School was established in 1965.

