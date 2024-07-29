World Vision Malawi impressed with its sponsorship program

World Vision Malawi says the transformative journey they embark on seven decades ago through sponsorship program now they have started yielding positive impacts among the pioneers.

Speaking at the launch of this year’s sponsorship week, World Vision country director, Francis Dube emphasized on the importance the initiative has on young one’s as so far it has proven to be helpful in shaping the future of Malawian children.

“The week is used to monitor registered children who are champions of this program, sit down with them together with volunteers in the communities to discuss on the shortfalls and see where we can improve,” Dube said.

Through the project children are being provided with access to basic necessities for their proper growth including clean water, adequate food to enable good health for their nutrition.

“During this week we aim at connecting children in the communities with the donor communities inorder to improve the living standards for these children,” Dube emphasized.

One of the prominent figure who is the champion of this sponsorship program is the current Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda.

One of the registered children from Chinguluwe in Salima, Gedion Manda commended the programme saying it has helped to improve their community through portable water as well as irrigation initiatives.

“We have been able to get basic needs including school materials as well as classroom blocks in our community, all because of this sponsorship program by World Vision,” Manda said.

He therefore encouraged his fellow children to report any form of violence to the authorities to ensure they secure safety for their future.

Other issue that come to light from the children at the launch was the issue of child marriages and children have made a plea to World Vision Malawi to empower parents through the programs to have resources to support their children inorder to eradicate the vice.

World Vision Malawi during the sponsorship week will also partner with Directorate of Road Traffic and Safety Services, (DRTSS) in the awareness campaign to ensure that road accidents are minimized as it has also been discovered that most of the children who were on the program died in the recent time due to road accidents.

The program is reaching to 106, 000 children in 35 area programs across the country.

