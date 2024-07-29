Kamyambeni hails President Chakwera for resumption of Tsangano, Mwanza Neno Road

Former member of Parliament for Ntcheu West constituency currently known as Dzonzi Mvai, Reverend Mwai Kamyambeni , has commended Malawi President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera for listening to the people of Traditional Authority Mpando in the area to resume construction works of Tsangano, Mwanza Neno road.

Kamuyambeni said this in an exclusive interview saying the road is very important in terms of helping people from all these areas to transport their various food items for marketing purposes at Tsangano and other surrounding areas.

Kamuyambeni who is also aspiring for the same parliamentary position said he was the one who requested for this road in 2017 while serving as Member of Parliament for the area.

However , the project stalled from 2019 today.

“Let me thank the President because he has listened to the people of my area. For your information there has been outcry of the people since 2019 when the projected halted because they had that their transport problems would have ended by now,” he said.

Minister of Transport, Jacob Hara recently toured this project where he assured people in the area that the project will resume shortly.

Kamuyambeni has since promised that once return his sit as Member of Parliament will push hard for the project to complete.

“You know in politics we need to push push push until you achieve what is needed,” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!