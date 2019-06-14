World Vision Malawi to improve ECDs in Nkhata Bay

World Vision Malawi (WVM)Nkhata Bay District Manager, Ephraim Nthondowa says his organization is prepared to improve early childhood development (ECD) centre structures in Senior Chief Fukamapiri in the district.

Nthondowa made the commitment Wednesday during the district’s executive committee meeting followingthe organization’s project which is expected to roll out in October,2019 in the district.

He said through Kande-Kachere Area Development Programme, the project will address issues of inadequatepermanent caregivers and poor infrastructure for ECD centres.

“Currently, ECD centres are facing many challenges and we have put in place in our plans interventions which will see these challenges addressed.

“Some ECD centres become active only after harvesting season yet they are supposed to be active throughout the year,” said Nthondowa.

He also said WVM will train additional caregivers for them to have skills to handle children,” he added.

Nkhata Bay District Social Welfare Officer, Lickson Ng’ambi admitted that ECD centres in the district face a lot of problems and commended WVM for its commitment towards addressing the challenges.

“Our ECD centres operate under tough situations and we thank WVM for coming in to rescue us, it is a very welcome development,” he said.

Through the project, World Vision is expected to promote water, hygiene and sanitation, primary and secondary education and HIV and AIDS prevention among others

