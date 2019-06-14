University of Livingstonia to participate in the Pan African universities debate

University of Livingstonia (UNILIA) will participate in the 12th edition of the Pan African universities debate championship at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Ghana from December 8 to 10, 2019.

In an interview Thursday, UNILIA Director of Academics who is also the university’s debate team leader,Matthews Chimbaza, said the institution received an invitation to participate in the debate through a student at the university, Tanaka Chirombo who won Golden medal at the Southern African DevelopmentCommunity (SADC) Peoples Summit of 2018 in Namibia.

“We are much pleased as we are going to participate in this international debate. We are going to be flag carriers for Malawi. We know that this is one way of exposing our university to the world,” said Chimbaza.

He said the trip to Ghana would require the team registration fee of $360 (K268, 200) and that team members would contribute $120 (K89, 400) each.

Chimbaza said the debate team will consist of Matthews Chimbaza, Matthews Bota, Tanaka Chiromboand one official from the institution.

Chirombo said he was excited for being part of the event as UNILIA is the only university from Malawi that will be participating in the debate.

“We are very happy for being invited to participate in this debate because it is going to expose us to a lotof academic–related issues internationally.

“It is a high level academic event and we do not take our choice to participate in the debate for granted as we are going to be the flag carriers for Malawi,” Chirombo said.

The debate is aimed at equipping university students across Africa with advocacy and critical thinking skills.

The theme for the debate, which is going to be conducted following the British Parliamentary debateformat “Promoting the new African Narrative”.

About 51 Universities are expected to participate in the debate.

