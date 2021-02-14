World-Wide Pharmaceuticals add 3 new dialysis machines at KCH: Glimmer of hope for Malawi kidney patients

World-Wide Pharmaceuticals (WWP), which has been contracted on emergency to service the dialysis clinic at Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH), has added three more machines to the hospital.

This will assist in easing number of days patients with kidney problems would be required to be on the machine.

Previously, KCH dailysis clinic used to conduct three to four sessions for kidney patients everyday.

But with the additional of the three machines, the clinic has now started administering two sessions per day for 16 patients, eight in the morning while eight patients come in the afternoon.

Currently, there are over 38 kidney patients that use KCH dialysis machines.

Meanwhile, the installation of the machines has brought sigh of relief among kidney patients at hospital.

According to the patients who we spoke to the new machines are state of art and very convenient.

“At first we used to have problems. The machines were not enough. We are thankful to Worldwide for adding three more brand new machines. This is good for those of us who are surviving on these machines,” explained one of the patients we found doing her morning sessions but did not want to be named for ethical reasons.

At KCH, the WWP has six machines, Malawi government owns one machine while the other machine was donated by Airtel Malawi.

All the machines are repaired by WWP in an event of breakdown, according to KCH senior official who also did not want to be named as he is not mandated to speak on behalf of the referral hospital.

Meanwhile, it has also been revealed during our visit to KCH that government technical team took over the servicing of machines at KCH in February 2020.

However, the decision proved fatal as the technical team failed to maintain and repair the machines every time there was a technical hitch.

This forced KCH officials to be sending kidney patients to Queens Hospital in Blantyre.

After noticing trouble was brewing regarding the machines, , KCH officials started blaming the previous contractor without basis.

Government is yet to give service contract for dialysis clinics at both KCH and Queens. However, WWP was being called on emergency to fix the machines whenever necessary.

WWP is a local agent for Japanese Nipro machines and they have been supplying hospital consumables for the last seven years.

Despite facing payment challenges both at ministry of health and KCH, WWP has remained a reliable partner by keeping the unit fully running in order to save lives of patients.

Nipro is from Japan and is one of the world renowned dialysis machines manufacturer.

