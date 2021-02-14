KCH children cancer ward gets a boost of food supplements from Bwaila Lions Club

Bwaila Lions Club in Lilongwe donated food supplements to Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH)’s Children’s Cancer Ward on Saturday to enhance the strength of children that are under medication.

The donation included cartons of milk, trays of eggs as well as a wheel chair.

The gesture comes ahead of the World Childhood Cancer Day to be commemorated on Monday, February 15.

In an interview. president of Bwaila Lions Club, Alinafe Mlamba, said the club understands medication for cancer is strong, as such, children need nutritious food so that their bodies can stand the medication.

“Children have to go through chemotherapy which makes their bodies weak and if they do not have nutritious food to stand the chemotherapy, they end up malnourished which is not good for their condition,” she said.

She said as Lions, they work in five pillars, one of them being childhood cancer, that is why February being the Childhood Cancer Awareness month, the club decided to mobilise resources to help children that are battling with cancer.

“Cancer is one of the diseases that affect children every day. Most of them battle with it unnoticed because most parents and guardians do not know what childhood cancer is,” she said.

One of the nurses at the ward that received the donation, Chifundo Chodzaza, described the donation as significant.

She said most of the times the children’s immune system is down due to powerful medication, as such, it will go a long way enhancing their immune system.

“Although we do not have specific figures on the cases of childhood cancer in the country, we have noticed the number of children being affected is continuously increasing,” she said.

She, therefore, urged parents and guardians to take children to the hospital whenever they see something unusual to their children for doctors to detect the disease early.

KCH Paediatric Cancer Ward caters for children in central and northern regions.

