Students mooting next course of action after govt failure to reopen schools
Students of all education levels in the country say they will be meeting to moot out the next course of action after government failed to respond to their demand to have schools opened immediately.
The students gave the government a 48-hour ultimatum to respond to the grievances by concerned students who demand the immediate reopening of schools.
This follows last Tuesday’s demonstrations where the students gave the authorities a 48 hour ultimatum to respond.
They argue that the country’s education system continues to suffer in adhering to strict regulations while drinking joints and market places are freely operating.
Schools are now in their fourth week of a five-week closure brought about by the unprecedented rise in cases of Covid 19 in the country.
However, the National Publicity Secretary for the Concerned Students Kelvin Kasanga says the students will be meeting to chart the next course of action.
Meanwhile, pressure is mounting on Education authorities to re-open schools as any prolonged closure is putting at risk the girl child.
Barbra Banda seasoned Gender rights campaigner said continued closure of schools is outing girls at risk of exposure to various forms of abuse.
Banda has since urged government to come up with quick solutions that will see schools re-opening while at the same time having students protected from contracting the virus.
Funny enough, the students are now teaching their elders how to wear a pant? Can’t we reduce speed and let all necessary checks be done? Why the rush like you are incharge. Tipole kaye. He who can’t lock down his girl child should not sacrifice everyone, we still care about our lives.
To all students kindly visit the covid treatment centre’s and see for yourself men and women gasping for life. Ndi chibwana mukupanga . Life doesn’t come twice
Silly students. You comparison is poor. School can wait amid the pandemic. That’s what is happening world wide. Misguided and brainwashed as you are, the country has no future.
Next course of action, kikikikiiiiiii. Who do you think you are by giving the government an ultimatum?
Schools must be opened. The argument of bars and markets raised by students must not be undermined. Strict measures are supposed to be put in place rather than keeping the schools closed. Life must continue though with difficulties. Inuso a PHWISA comment yanu ndi ya ziiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii
Ladies and Gentlemen, let’s be realistic here. The government is closing school, restricting churches to 50 congregants and restricting Minibuses to 2 passengers per seat. Well this is the government’s efforts to prevent its citizens from Covid 19, 20 or 21. But where i fail to understand is the same children are at home patronizing our moving markets in Lizulu, Chinamwali, Mbayani and what have you. If i may ask you, between the school environment and this market environment, where are the children safe? Soon government will be holding parliamentary election in the constituencies where need is available according to… Read more »
Akawaphunzitsa ndi ndani? We will demand covid-19 allowances. We cannot put our lives in danger for nothing.
Good move the government should open the schools because they left bars open and markests while normal lockdown they should close everything or have a limited number to enter at any places I think in my own opinion the government should open the schools and limit the classes by dividing them for example 1 week STD 1357 should go Monday Wednesday and Friday while 2468 should go Tuesday and Thursday then other week start with 2468 Monday Wednesday and Friday then 1357 Tuesday and Thursday simple until things change anyway we don’t have a president who can do things fast… Read more »
So the students are trying to say they see education as most important than what the government sees it. And the students thinks that education is most important than life. Kkkk
judging from your wrong use of verb tenses, the students are right. I dont agree with the students but seeing u use students and thinks in one sentence eish. ndilibe chichewa