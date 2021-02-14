Students mooting next course of action after govt failure to reopen schools

Students of all education levels in the country say they will be meeting to moot out the next course of action after government failed to respond to their demand to have schools opened immediately.

The students gave the government a 48-hour ultimatum to respond to the grievances by concerned students who demand the immediate reopening of schools.

This follows last Tuesday’s demonstrations where the students gave the authorities a 48 hour ultimatum to respond.

They argue that the country’s education system continues to suffer in adhering to strict regulations while drinking joints and market places are freely operating.

Schools are now in their fourth week of a five-week closure brought about by the unprecedented rise in cases of Covid 19 in the country.

However, the National Publicity Secretary for the Concerned Students Kelvin Kasanga says the students will be meeting to chart the next course of action.

Meanwhile, pressure is mounting on Education authorities to re-open schools as any prolonged closure is putting at risk the girl child.

Barbra Banda seasoned Gender rights campaigner said continued closure of schools is outing girls at risk of exposure to various forms of abuse.

Banda has since urged government to come up with quick solutions that will see schools re-opening while at the same time having students protected from contracting the virus.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!