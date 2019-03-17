Yamikani Chester impresses on debut for North Carolina FC

Malawi football export Yamikani Chester who is on loan at North Carolina FC (NCFC) from MFK Vyškov helped Coach Dave Sarachan’s American side to their first away win of the season beating Bethlehem Steel FC 1-0 in the USL Championship League on Saturday 16th March 2019.

The victory sees NCFC maintain their perfect start to the season with two victories in their two opening matches and stay at the top of the USL Championship table.

NCFC missed several chances in the first half including a penalty. Striker Mario Lomis swept in the opener in the 51st minute which atoned for his earlier penalty miss.

Chester, wearing jersey number 11 was brought on for his debut in the 77th minute replacing Steven Miller who had provided the assist for the winning goal.

The Malawian talisman made a number of intelligent runs and soon after coming on he fired a powerful shot on goal which looked destined for the back of the net but was parried away but the keeper.

He later provided an excellent assist to his team-mate Austin da Luz who had his shot on goal blocked.

As the team aimed to maintain their lead and clean sheet, Chester showcased excellent skills, touches, and hold up play.

A number of fans commented on social media at their delight with Chester.

The twitter handle @ezdrog_87 tweeted ‘‘@ChesterYamikani has some moves y’all!” and @donnieN42 tweeted ‘‘He impressed me, not only with his moves but poise at the end of the match’’ .

A number of other social media users tweeted about their excitement of watching Chester get his debut including the NCFC supporters group on handle @0CSRaleigh tweeting ‘‘Big time moves holding the ball up on his debut! Looking forward to seeing what you’ve got this season!”.

Chester released a statement through his representative James Woods-Nkhutabasa stating that ‘He is feeling extremely happy after getting his debut appearance, delighted for the team on their victory, grateful to the coach, teammates and fans for all they have done and continue to do’.

He also added that ‘he still has a lot of work to do in order to improve further, first with the adaptation every day and then with delivering the highest quality of performances to the team.’

Woods-Nkhutabasa himself said it was important for Chester to get the debut and minutes under his belt as this brings confidence in the lad after working so hard, allows him to show what he can do on the pitch and importantly gives him the right preparation for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match between Malawi and Morocco on 23rd March 2019.

