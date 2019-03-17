Malawi national women football squad named

Malawi National Women’s football team coach Abel Mkandawire has named a 25 member squad after a successful one day mini tournament involving regional select teams and was played at Civo Stadium on Saturday 16th March 2019.

The team is expected to go into camp on Monday to start preparations for a 2020 Olympics qualifing match against Mozambique next month.

Mkandawire expressed satisfaction with the performance of the selected players told reporters after the games he is confident of building a strong team that will be competitive in the fight for a place in Tokyo.

“All the players fought hard to get into the squad and those selected deserved it. We have a blend of senior and young players who showed good levels of tactical awareness. It is now up to us to build a team” said Mkandawire.

During the tournament, Central Region Select managed to beat both North and South Select 4-0 and South 1-0 respectively.



The team will be camping in Blantyre ahead of the first leg at the Kamuzu Stadium on 4th April. In another game, North and South Select played out a 0-0 draw.

The following is the full squad:



GOALKEEPERS

Samil Amidu ( DD Sunshine)

Mercy Sikelo (Skippers)

Martha Banda( BT Zero)

Ruth Mhango (Under 20)



DEFENDERS

Fatsireni Kazembe (Skippers)

Silvia Phiri

Moreen Phiri (CY Sisters)

Ruth Nyirongo (DD Sunshine)

Chimwemwe Madise (DD Sunshine)

Emily Jossam (Skippers)

Towera Vinkhumbo (BT Zero)

Patricia Nyirenda (Ntopwa)



MIDFIELDERS

Chikondi Gondwe (CY Sisters)

Madyina Ngulube (DD Sunshine)

Fanny Mwale (DD Sunshine)

Chimwemwe Bonongwe

Bridget Nkuzilire (Skippers)

Asimenye Simwawa (Super Dynamos)

Wezzie Mvula (DD Sunshine)

Zainabu Kapanda (BT Zero)



STRIKERS

Loveness Nyakamera (Skippers)

Mary Chavinda (BT Zero)

Linda Kasenda (Skippers)

Enelescio Mhango( DD Sunshine)

