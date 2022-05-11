Yogas Limited promotes use of gas to protect and save remaining natural forests

Yogas Limited – a wholly Malawian owned company – has urged Malawians to adopt and embrace the use of gas for industrial and domestic cooking in order for the country to save and protect the remaining natural forests.

Yogas Limited Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Andson Macheso, said they are concerned with the level of deforestation, fearing this will negatively affect the social and economic aspirations of the country in the long run.

The company was apparently established to contribute towards national efforts to address devastating effects of deforestation through promotion of the use of gas for household and industrial cooking.

Macheso said Yogas Limited is currently providing affordable gas equipment and services across Malawi to enable more households own and use gas equipment for cooking.

“Our desire is to contribute towards national efforts to address devastating effects of deforestation caused by wanton cutting down of trees across the country. We also sell gas cylinders, stoves, gas coolers, gas freezers, and solar equipment,” said Macheso in an interview on Wednesday.

The company is headquartered at Chitedze in the outskirts of Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe. It boasts of being different from other companies in that its prices are competitive and the supply chain is robust.

“Our vision is to be in all the districts in Malawi and beyond,” said Macheso.

