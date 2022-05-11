UDF says not in Alliance with DPP

Officials from opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) say the party will have to meet and decide whether to have an electoral alliance with the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ahead of the 2025 Tripartite Elections or not.

UDF spokesperson Yusuf Mwawa said it is not automatic that the party will go into an alliance with the DPP.

“As of now, we are a stand-alone one party. We are not in alliance with any party,” said Mwawa

This comes as some DPP officials such as regional governor for the South, Charles Mchacha, have suggested that UDF’s president Atupele Muluzi should be the running-mate of Peter Mutharika in 2025.

At recent political rallies, UDF supporters in party yellow colours were seen attending the rallies held recently in LiLongwe by two factions of the DPP which analysts said was a sign of confusion among followers of UDF on which faction to follow.

DPP has been engaged in fierce power struggle which has torn the party into two factions; one led by party leader Peter Mutharika and the other by the powerful party vice president for the south, Kondwani Nankhumwa.

