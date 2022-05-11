PAC tells judiciary to speed up hearing of police K740m fraud case

Members of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament (PAC) are putting pressure on the judiciary to expedite hearing of a case in which seven police officers are suspected to have defrauded government over K740 million.

This fraud allegation happened between July 2018 to June 2020.

The call follows an announcement that hearing of the case will commence on 26 May, 2022 at the Lilongwe senior resident magistrate court.

PAC Vice Chairperson, Ned Poya said the case is of public interest hence the need to handle it with speed.

Governance expert, Victor Chipofya Jnr said holding people accountable on corruption is the way to go in safeguarding public resources.

An internal audit query revealed that over 600 cheques were deposited in the police welfare account as service charges from clients who hired police officers and the officers are suspected to have been withdrawing the money after a bank clearance.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!