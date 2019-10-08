Yona Malunga faces ban over Walter campaign

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) says it has summoned flamboyant former Be Forward Wanderers top fan Yona Malunga to appear before a disciplinary hearing for putting on a T-shirt bearing a campaign message during the Blantyre derby involving Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets on Saturday.

Malunga had put on a T-shirt which had campaign message for Football Association of Malawi (FAM) incumbent president Walter Nyamilandu.

Nyamilandu is seeking a fifth term during the December 14 polls in Mangochi.

Prior to the match, Sulom had banned use of campaign materials at football matches ahead of FAM polls.

Malunga apparently entered the stadium without the T-shirt with Walter campaign message but he changed in a stadium toilet.

This caused commotion at Kamuzu Stadium’s VIP stand when some irate fans demanded that Malunga take off the T-shirt.

Sulom general secretary Williams Banda said they will give Malunga a right to be heard.

But Malunga said he was not aware of the ban, saying he could have respected it.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :