Yona Malunga faces ban over Walter campaign

October 8, 2019 Green Muheya - Nyasa Times 4 Comments

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) says it has summoned flamboyant former Be Forward Wanderers top fan Yona Malunga to appear before a disciplinary hearing for putting on a T-shirt bearing a campaign message during the Blantyre derby involving Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets on Saturday.

Yona Green Malunga entertained fans…Photo Jeromy Kadewere

Malunga had put on a T-shirt which had campaign message for Football Association of Malawi (FAM) incumbent president Walter Nyamilandu.

Nyamilandu is seeking a fifth term during the December 14 polls in Mangochi.

Prior to the match, Sulom had banned use of campaign materials at football matches ahead of FAM polls.

Malunga apparently entered the stadium without the T-shirt with Walter campaign message but he changed in a stadium toilet.

This caused commotion at Kamuzu Stadium’s VIP stand when some irate fans demanded that Malunga take off the T-shirt.

Sulom general secretary Williams Banda said they will give Malunga a right to be heard.

But Malunga said he was not aware of the ban, saying he could have respected it.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

4
Leave a Reply

avatar
4 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
Che WanimiliyoniMbuziMachendekhwepeAdzonzi Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Che Wanimiliyoni
Guest
Che Wanimiliyoni

Banning wearing of t-shirts with campaign messages for a particular candidate at football events is very illogical, retrogressive and undemocratic strategy aimed at stifling discontent messages. FAM, where do you want people to put on those t-shirts, in church, at funerals, at weddings, etc? I thought it is at football events where the voting affiliates will mostly be found and may gauge the public preferences? This is the just the same as MEC banning donning of political party colours during the campaign period. Musiyeni Yona and remove this ban. Let us ordinary Malawians show the affiliates who is our favourite… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Mbuzi
Guest
Mbuzi

Nyamilandu has to go… there’s nothing he has done to help changes in Malawi football.. what the group called mpila mmudziwa was supposed to be implemented by him if he could thought of grassroot soccer in Malawi.

koma amangodta ndalama ali phee , people lije malunga we dont need them akuononga zinthu because they are friend if nyamilandu.

Its time now the committee must override some stupid things when done. Follow the will of the people.

NYAMILANDU HAS TO FUCK OFF

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Machendekhwepe
Guest
Machendekhwepe

Only Yona to be punished? What abt those who flew chairs in the air

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Adzonzi
Guest
Adzonzi

ma cadet awa

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago