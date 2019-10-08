Yona Malunga faces ban over Walter campaign
Super League of Malawi (Sulom) says it has summoned flamboyant former Be Forward Wanderers top fan Yona Malunga to appear before a disciplinary hearing for putting on a T-shirt bearing a campaign message during the Blantyre derby involving Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets on Saturday.
Malunga had put on a T-shirt which had campaign message for Football Association of Malawi (FAM) incumbent president Walter Nyamilandu.
Nyamilandu is seeking a fifth term during the December 14 polls in Mangochi.
Prior to the match, Sulom had banned use of campaign materials at football matches ahead of FAM polls.
Malunga apparently entered the stadium without the T-shirt with Walter campaign message but he changed in a stadium toilet.
This caused commotion at Kamuzu Stadium’s VIP stand when some irate fans demanded that Malunga take off the T-shirt.
Sulom general secretary Williams Banda said they will give Malunga a right to be heard.
But Malunga said he was not aware of the ban, saying he could have respected it.
Banning wearing of t-shirts with campaign messages for a particular candidate at football events is very illogical, retrogressive and undemocratic strategy aimed at stifling discontent messages. FAM, where do you want people to put on those t-shirts, in church, at funerals, at weddings, etc? I thought it is at football events where the voting affiliates will mostly be found and may gauge the public preferences? This is the just the same as MEC banning donning of political party colours during the campaign period. Musiyeni Yona and remove this ban. Let us ordinary Malawians show the affiliates who is our favourite… Read more »
Nyamilandu has to go… there’s nothing he has done to help changes in Malawi football.. what the group called mpila mmudziwa was supposed to be implemented by him if he could thought of grassroot soccer in Malawi.
koma amangodta ndalama ali phee , people lije malunga we dont need them akuononga zinthu because they are friend if nyamilandu.
Its time now the committee must override some stupid things when done. Follow the will of the people.
NYAMILANDU HAS TO FUCK OFF
Only Yona to be punished? What abt those who flew chairs in the air
ma cadet awa