9 girls win Plan Malawi poetry competition

October 8, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter 1 Comment

Nine  girls  have  triumphed  over  130  entries  as  top  winners  in  the  Plan  International Malawi #ReWriteHerStory  poetry  competition.

Siula: We have a number of activities lined up and  the  winners  will  perform
Chiwamba: Chief judge of the poetry competition

A 20 -year -old  Charity  Kamanyauli,  18 -year -old  Chifuniro  Khombera  and  13 –year-old Patience  Chipsagule  came  out  tops  in  their  respective  categories  of  the  demarcated age  brackets  of  10  to  14,  15  to  18,  19  to  24.

The  three  have  won  MK100 000  for the first place worth  of  prizes  whilst  those  on  second  and  third positions  have  earned  MK75,  000  and  MK50,  000  worth  of  prizes respectively.

“The  entries  were  powerful  and  impressive.  Most  girls  were  able  to  articulate  the thematic  area  poetically  based  on  their  personal  reflections  on  how  girls  and  women are  represented  in  the  media.

“The  judging  panel  had  to  look  at  a  number  of  key  points to  determine  winners.  We  looked  at  relevance,  creativity,  style,  persuasiveness, boldness,  quality  and  originality  among  others,”  said  chief  judge  Robert  Chiwamba who worked alongside  Chawanangwa  Nyirenda and Murhenderhe Dula  on the judging panel.

Meanwhile,  Plan  International  says  the  winners  be  decorated  with  medals  and certificates  and  they  are  scheduled  to  perform  at  the  Bingu  International  Convention Centre  in  Lilongwe  tomorrow  (9th  October)  during  the  commemoration  of  the International Day  of  a  Girl.

Rogers  Siula,  Communication  and  Campaigns  Manager  for  Plan International said: “We have a number of activities lined up and  the  winners  will  perform.  Once again  we  are  pleased  with  the  response  the  poetry  competition  generated.

He explained that Plan International is calling upon girls  to  keep  voicing  out  their  concerns  in  as  far  as  media  representation  is concerned  so  that  the  discourse  changes  and  media-shaped  stereotypes  are  not reinforced  or  perceived  as  normal.

This  is  part  and  parcel  of  our #GirlsGetEqual  global campaign  where  we  seek  to  demand  the  media,  film  makers  and  advertising  agencies among  others  to  stop  the  sexualization  and  objectification  of  girls  and  women,”

Siula further said that any piece  of  communication  that  denies,  undermines  or  belittles  girls’ experiences is a  direct  challenge  to  their  power  to  effect  change.

“Conversely,  seeing  girls  and  women in  leading  roles,  positions  of  authority  and  away  from  outdated  and  damaging stereotypes  results  in  a  multitude  of  benefits;  for  girls  themselves,  their  future  life chances  and  for  wider  society  as  a  whole.  #GirlsGetEqual  campaign  seeks  to  reverse this status quo,”  added  Siula.

#ReWriteHerStory  poetry  competition  called  on  girls  aged  between  10  to  24  to highlight  personal  reflections  on  how  girls  are  represented  in  the  media  and  demand for change.

Was expecting to see the said girls. But alas boys have become girls.

