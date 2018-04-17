‘You can’t rush perfection’ says Big Y ahead of Talk Well record featuring Taelo

Producer, Rapper Yesaya drops a banging new record after over a year of silence.

The song ‘Talk Well’ comes out of his upcoming ‘Song So Nice, Gotta Play It Twice’ debut album.

The last song he released was Chiphadzuwa Part 1.

‘Talk Well’ features the incredible voice of singer Taelo and makes a statement.

Speaking in a listening session ahead of the release, Yesaya says he took time out because he wants to perfect his music.

“You can’t rush perfection” says Big Y as he prefers to be called.

“Music is a creative journey, and I think the place I am at now, compared to where I was when making Chiphadzuwa Part I is totally different and this reflects in the sound of Talk Well.”

‘I’ve been working with Taelo recently, actually writing and producing her new projects. So, I got to hear a depth to her voice that I hadn’t heard in her previous records, this is what made her the perfect fit for this song.”

Yesaya broke down the creative process explaining “My creative process on Talk Well was a back and forth. From among the beat, then writing the lyrics, then changing the beat, then changing the lyrics, changing the beat again, changing my delivery and flow. This process can take a long time.”

Talk Well is a hard sound to describe, because it’s a variety of sounds.

“That’s how my style has always been, something you can categorize. It has R&B, Rap, Pop, Afro, etc.”

We spoke to Big Y to give his take on the music status in the country and his answer was cocky “People need to talk well.”

He continued with his cockiness saying “Big Y is Big Y. When he wants to make music, he makes music.”

Yesaya has been working in the background, producing a lot of good music you hear around.

