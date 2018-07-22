Your party, candidate needs your vote

21 May 2019 Tripartite Elections whereby the nation will elect State President, Members of Parliament and Ward Councillors. Today we take time to emphasize on the need for everyone to register as a voter as we prepare for theTripartite Elections whereby the nation will elect State President, Members of Parliament and Ward Councillors.

The critical step in the participation of either as a voter or a candidate, is registering. If anyone fails to register it means he or she will not vote or contest as a candidate in the three positions.

As the mantra goes, “every vote counts”, the need for everyone to register needs no further emphasis. The ultimate expression of love or belonging to party or candidate, is to give it a vote on May 21 . Every contesting party or candidates needs votes for it to assume office. The candid expression of popularity of a party or candidate is through the number of votes gotten during elections. This is what counts.

Therefore it does not benefit a party and its leaders to hold well-patronised rallies whose members have not registered because those big figures from the rallies cannot translate into votes. Therefore, true members of political parties cannot abstain from registering as voters. It is also in the interest of party leaders to mobilize their members to register as voters.

The second phase of the voter registration is currently in progress in Nkhotakota, Mchinji, Dowa and Ntchisi districts. The phase comes to an end on July 26, 2018.

As with the first phase, registration centres are opening from 8AM to 4PM including lunch hour and weekends. This is to provide an opportunity for all eligible people who are committed within the week to register during weekends.

Those eligible to register are those who are 18 and above or those that will turn 18 on the last day of voter registration in the country which is November 9, 2018 . In other words, the Commission is registering only those that were born on or before November 9, 2000.

When going for registration, registrants should take their national ID card as proof of eligibility to register. In the absence of the national ID, the slip given as proof of registration with the NRB will also work perfectly.

For those that did not register with NRB, they will first register with the National registration Bureau team and then register with MEC as a voter at the same centre. The NR teams will also assist by providing proof of registration to those that lost or have not received their national ID cards.

The remaining phases of the voter registration exercise are as follows:

· Phase 3: 30 July – 12 August 2018 : The councils are Lilongwe District and Lilongwe City

· Phase 4 : 16 – 29 August 2018 : The councils are Ntcheu, Blantyre, Blantyre City, Mwanza and Chikwawa.

· Phase 5: 2 – 15 September 2018 : The councils are Balaka, Neno, Thyolo, Luchenza Municipal, Phalombe and Mulanje.

· Phase 6: 19 September – 2 October 2018 : The councils are Mangochi, Mangochi Town, Zomba District, Zomba City and Nsanje.

· Phase 7: 8 October – 21 October 2018 : The councils are Chitipa Karonga, Rumphi, Machinga and Chiradzulu.

· Phase 8; 27 October to 9 November 2018 : The councils are NKhata Bay, Likoma, Mzuzu City and Mzimba. The councils are NKhata Bay, Likoma, Mzuzu City and Mzimba.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :