“Youth, 2025 elections are for you, prepare to contest in numbers and take over”

In a rousing call to action, Youth and Society (YAS) has urged Malawi’s youth to seize the opportunity presented by the 2025 elections and play an active role in shaping the nation’s future.

This appeal follows the official launch of the electoral process by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) on Friday, which emphasized the need for increased participation of young people and women in politics.

YAS Executive Director Charles Kajoloweka highlighted the critical importance of youth involvement in the upcoming elections, stating that young people are the backbone of the nation and their voices must be heard.

“Despite constituting over 50% of the voting population, young people remain significantly underrepresented in decision-making positions. This must change if we are to build a truly inclusive and democratic society,” Kajoloweka emphasized.

According to MEC, the youth demographic, defined as those aged 18-35, made up 54 percent of registered voters in the 2019 elections.

Yet, their representation in political offices is dismally low. Historical data reveals that youth representation in Malawi’s Parliament has been below par, with only 2.8% of MPs being 30 years or younger in the 2019 elections.

“We cannot afford to overlook the potential of our young population. They are informed, educated, and ready to contribute. It is high time we dismantle the barriers that hinder their participation,” Kajoloweka asserted.

Statistics from the 2018 Malawi Population and Housing Census show that 80% of Malawi’s population is aged below 35, with a median age of 17. This young and dynamic demographic is increasingly becoming more literate and engaged, presenting a golden opportunity for political transformation.

“The increasing literacy rate among youth and their pursuit of higher education is fostering a more informed and engaged citizenry. We must leverage this potential by involving young people not just as voters, but as candidates and decision-makers,” Kajoloweka added.

MEC Chairperson Justice Annabel Mtalimanja, during the launch, also echoed these sentiments, urging political parties and civil society organizations (CSOs) to support the meaningful participation of youth and women.

“Let us, therefore, take an active role by contesting in the election. MEC is asking parties as well as the CSOs to encourage women and young people to take up positions in the upcoming election,” she stated.

The Youth Decide Campaign (YDC), spearheaded by CSOs before the June 2020 presidential election, emphasized the importance of youth involvement in political decision-making.

The campaign resulted in the creation of a Youth Manifesto, which received endorsements from several presidential candidates, underscoring the critical role young people play in the electoral process.

“While endorsements are a step in the right direction, we need more than just words. We need actions that translate these commitments into reality,” Kajoloweka noted.

YAS calls upon all political parties, CSOs, and stakeholders to take tangible steps towards ensuring the meaningful participation of youth in the 2025 elections. This includes creating platforms for young people to express their views, providing mentorship and training for young political aspirants, and ensuring that youth issues are prominently featured in party manifestos.

“The future of Malawi hinges on the ideas, energy, and vision of its young population. By empowering the youth, we are investing in a more dynamic, innovative, and resilient nation,” Kajoloweka concluded.

