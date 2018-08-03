Youth in Mzimba clean government offices

M’mbelwa District Commissioner (DC) Thomas Chirwa Wednesday commended youths in the district for cleaning government offices including and the district’s hospital to cerebrate Youth Service Day.

Chirwa said it was time for the youth to stop being playful and concentrate on roles that could assist them transform their lives, families and communities.

“I have since encouraged them to refrain from activities that can mislead them, such as drug abuse, and instead concentrate on building their future,” Chirwa said.

The DC also urged the youth to work hard in school for them to uproot the trend of migrating to South Africa, a practice he described as one of the disturbing tendencies in Mzimba.

“I have emphasized to them that going to South Africa will not help them. One does not live a free life when there because of such issues like xenophobia, when one can lose a life.

“If you come back alive, it means you have left almost everything there, so, you come back very poor. As a result, instead of getting a good life, you end up being in bad state with life,” Chirwa said.

He then urged the youth to use whatever resources within their reach to make sure they grow and make themselves independent within the district (Mzimba).

Mzimba District Youth Officer, Samuel Gondwe, commended the DC for sparing time to motivate the youth towards making a difference in their lives.

He said his office was working hard to improve economic welfare of the youth.

“We have trained 17 youth clubs in Village Savings and Loans. We also have introduced them to money lending institutions for some to get established in businesses,” Gondwe said.

Youth Service Day is provided for in the National Youth Council of Malawi policy for the youth to engage in social activities such as assisting the elderly and maintaining roads.

