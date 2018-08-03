Chitipa DC calls NGOs to include infrastructure development in their projects

Chitipa District Commissioner (DC), Michael Chimbalanga has called on Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) operating in the district to consider embarking on infrastructure development other than implementing software interventions.

He was speaking during District Executive Committee (DEC) meeting where Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) and the Livingstonia Synod Aids Programme (LISAP) briefed the committee on the winding- up of their three- year projects in the district.

The DC explained that most NGOs operating in the district implement software projects; a development which he said has no direct impact on the development of the district.

“We do not have enough school blocks in the district; there are two-block full primary schools in the district and these impacts negatively on access to education.

We need visible development projects which can improve the status of the district and contribute to improved service delivery,” Chimbalanga noted.

Project Manager for LISAP, Clement Nthakomwa added that NGOs need to respond to the needs of the district they are operating in.

“It is my hope that our next project shall include infrastructure development projects,” he added.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :