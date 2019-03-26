Youth led organisation geared to promote education

BusyBee Transformation Organisation is geared to promote quality education and a competitive learning environment in primary schools through a trophy dubbed busy brains.

The Students will be awarded at the end of each term with basic needs that are needed in school such as notebooks, textbooks, instruments and many more things.

Executive Director for the foundation, Spencer Nundwe said the trophy is mainly for Standard 5 learners to Standard 8 learners whereby those that have scored position one to three would be awarded gifts.

“The main aim for this is to make sure that we have qualityeducation and students are hard working and in order to sow that seed of hardworking in students there is need to start encouraging them at a tender age that is why we have done this in primary school,” he said.

“We will be running debates, which will be starting from interclass debate then interschool debates .this will help to encourage students to have a reading culture so that they should make themselves prepared to answer any question that may come to them at any point in time,” he added.

Nundwe said that Letter in the future the organisation is planning to provide scholarships to students who have done well with their standard 8 exams.

The organisation has started with Likhubula primary in Blantyre and is planning to extend this in other districts as well .

Head teacher for Likhubula Primary School, Jennifer Majawa said the competition would help the schools a lot as learners would be using the resources for learning purposes

“Since the few leaners are awarded, it will motivate other learners to work hard so that next time they are among those that will receive gifts,” she said.

Majawa added that the initiative would help the learners to be serious with their education and in so doing the academic performance will be improved at the school.

