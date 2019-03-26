Central Region FA hike registration fee

Representatives of clubs playing in the Central Region Football Association (CRFA) League and members of the Central Region Football Association Committee have agreed to increase registration fees by clubs.

The two sides reached a consensus at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held over the weekend in the Capital Lilongwe aimed at reviewing how the committee and teams performed last season’s.

According to CRFA Committee General Secretary, Bernard Chiwiruwiru Harawa, the registration fee hike will help to ease some of the challenges the association faces mostly administrative issues which he said requires alot of money.

Premier Division Teams will now be paying a registration fee of K200,000.00 from K150,000.00, K180,000.00 for Division 1 from K160,000.00 and K140,000.00 from K120,000.00 for Division 2 Teams.

While boosting that the committee has all the years worked to the best of their abilities, Harawa admitted it will still be a burden to fulfill some of the demands by clubs.

He pointed out an issue of rotating referee as one of the burning issues.

He said it has been hard to rotate the officiating personnel due to shortage of resources.

“The transport costs are too high so it becomes difficult to send a referee from Lilongwe or any other district to officiate for example a game in Kasungu” said Harawa.

The CRFA Committee General Secretary also promised to deal with allegations of corruption against some of the committee members that at times have brought the game into disrepute.

The clubs complained that there is favouritism when setting up fixtures and that the committee always have a team in mind to earn promotion into the elite TNM super League.

This is evidenced by the controversial promotion of teams such as Masters Security, TN Stars and Mlatho Mponela into the elite league for the past three seasons.

There have always been allegations of match fixing and bribery to referees and committee officials towards the end of the season.

This has resulted into violent physical attacks and assault towards referees.

