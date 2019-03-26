All set for Ecobank Charity Shield: Wanderers face Masters, BB up against Eagles

All roads will on Saturday and Sunday lead to Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre to witness the fourth edition of the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Charity Shield which has been renamed Ecobank Charity Shield after the pan-African commercial bank yesterday injected K12 million into the four-team competition.

The tournament will officially mark the beginning of the 2019-2020 soccer season.

It will involve TNM Super League Champions Nyasa Big Bullets, Fisd Challenge Cup winners Be Forward Wanderers, Airtel Top 8 Tournament champions Blue Eagles and Carlsberg Cup victors Masters Security FC.According to a fixture released by FAM, Wanderers will take on Masters Security in an early kick off. Later on Saturday,Bullets will play against Blue Eagles FC.

Winners of match one and match two will battle it out in the finals on Sunday while the losers will meet in a fight for the third place.

The pre-season tournament is this year dedicated to the protection and advocacy against the brutal killings, abductions and persecution of people with albinism in the country.

The charity shield mobilises football fans and the public towards a charitable cause of national significance.

Meanwhile, FAM is appealing to all soccer lovers to purchase advanced tickets in various selling points to patronise these mouth watering fixtures that will surely set up the hype for the new season.

Advanced tickets for open stands are being sold at K2,000, MBC stands tickets at K3,000, K5,000 for covered stands tockets while VIP tickets are going at tickets.

According to FAM Commercial office, on match day, gate charges will be at K2,500 for open stands, K4,000 for MBC stands, K8,000 for covered stands and finally K10,000 for VIP stands.

