Conservation Music Malawi vows for environmental advocacy through arts

The recently established Conservation Music Malawi Chapter (CMMC) has expressed commitment to work with different stakeholders in advocating for environmental conservation issues through arts in awareness campaigns.

Speaking to Nyasa Times, Conservation Music Malawi Chapter Chairperson Wezzie Chisenga the organization facilitates conversations between artists and community members in identifying local environmental issues and finding engaging methods of expressing them.

“As an international organization, Conservation Music leads all sorts of live workshops, concerts and other events to benefit musicians, communities, schools and all people interested in the union of music with the environment. We, therefore look forward to working with Malawians at all levels,” Chisenga explained.

According to Chisenga, Conservation Music also has different strategies used in carrying out activities across the world.

“For instance, we collaborate with local musicians in local styles and languages to produce eco-minded songs and music videos for distribution through radio and TV, online, and throughout a network of dozens of local chapters, implementing partners, schools and extracurricular programs,” Chisenga explained.

Apart from music, Chisenga added that the organization develops classroom materials to encourage fun, engaging and versatile eco-education for teachers in conservation music’s program countries and around the world.

Established in 2015, Conservation Music’s vision is to enable grassroots action for a healthy planet by cultivating the use of music as an educational tool.

The Malawi chapter comprises Elias ‘Zinja’ Gaveta, Wezzie Golie Chisenga, Justice ‘J Cappie’ Munthali and Hezrone Tung’ande.

Meanwhile, Conservation Music team is conducting Expedition #K2K from Kaapstad (Cape Town) to Kilimanjaro.

On this 13-month sea-to-summit caravan from Cape Town’s drying coast to Tanzania’s melting glacier, the team is forming eco-educational music collaborations while working with and documenting the existing efforts of local NGOs along the way.

