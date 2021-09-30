Youths Hub cleans up Rumphi Police Station

Rumphi Youths Hub on Monday cleaned up premises of Rumphi Police Station as one way of encouraging their peers to be responsible in keeping the environment clean and creating a good relationship with the law enforcers.

Rumphi District Youth Officer (DYO), Misheck Msokwa, who was among the young people that participated in the cleanup initiative, expressed satisfaction with the exercise, saying it achieved its purpose.

Msokwa observed that, for a long, young people have taken a backseat on matters of societal and national importance, including maintaining a clean environment.

He also noted that young people have negative attitude towards law enforcers whom they regard as their worst enemies.

The DYO said that is why they decided to conduct their activity at the police station.

The district police Station Officer Superintendent, Chrispin Zintambira, commended the youths for the initiative, which he described as the best way to create a good working relationship between the police and the youths in the district.

