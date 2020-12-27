Youths raise awareness on Abortion Bill

Mzuzu Youth Advocates has intensified community awareness on the importance of Parliament to deliberate the Termination of Pregnancy Amendment Bill and pass it into a comprehensive and inclusive.

Speaking on Tuesday at Kajiso Shaba and Enukweni in Traditional Authority Mtwalo in Mzimba, youth advocate Rebecca Madeya said once the law is amended and passed, maternal-related deaths will be reduced.

“Currently the law only provides for pregnancy termination on condition that the mother’s life is in danger, but we need to apply a sexual and reproductive health rights [SRHR] approach for Malawians to appreciate the importance of amending the law,” she said.

Madeya said the country continues to lose lives of women and girls due to unsafe abortions and that it is important to have an inclusive legal intervention to avoid deaths resulting from maternal and delivery complications.

On her part, Ekwendeni-based youth advocate Rejoice Jere expressed concern that there are some traditional birth attendants (TBAs) who continue operating regardless of being banned by government.

She said most women and girls seek abortion services secretly from TBAs, thereby contributing to untimely deaths of young girls and women.

“Abortion should be legalised and should be conducted by professional health experts especially when the pregnancy is a result of incest, rape and sexual manipulation,” said Jere

