Youths ready to lead Malawi beyond 2019 – CSOs

August 13, 2018 Patricia Mtungila -MEC Be the first to comment

As the fight for youth empowerment intensifies,  civil society leaders in Mzuzu have affirmed that the youth in Malawi are now ready to take over political leadership positions.

Kajoloweka: Youth-Decide-2019

Governance chairperson of Mzuzu Civil Society  Network (MCISON), Peter Mumba, said this in an interview in Mzuzu on Wednesday.

“More young people are coming back to their senses to realize that they can have a country that they want through political participation as the result each and every party is trying to include young people in decision making failure to do so, young people will take over this country and we are ready to do so,” said Mumba.

The activist argued that the recent shift in the political trends  where political parties are now making efforts to include young people in their leadership positions  and the rising numbers of youth who have expressed interest to contest for parliamentary and council level  positions in the forthcoming Tripartite  elections are evidence that time has come for young people to be allowed to lead Malawi.

And  Charles Kajoloweka Executive Director of  Youth and Society (YAS)  and Team Leader  for  Youth-Decide-2019  Campaign (YD-2019)  has urged youth in Malawi to arise from being used by politicians and to  maximize their demographic power to vote in youthful leaders in the 2019 Tripartite Elections.

“Young people this time should not just be used as pawns in the political game but that they should position themselves  and use their demographic power of being a majority in this Country  to choose a responsible Government that can listen to their aspirations,” said Kajoloweka.

Kajoloweka has also advised  the youth in Malawi to not only vote in the coming elections but to run for various political leadership positions.

“Our view is that young people should not only participate as voters but they should also participate as   candidates running for  positions Councilors and MP.  We need to  be part and parcel of the decision-making process and that starts with active participation in the elections,” Kajoloweka said.

Youth activists in the Country have in recent months called for increased support for active youth participation in Malawi’s political leadership.

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC)  has since formulated new  categories of  youth-friendly nomination fees in a bid to support youth participation in the 2019 Tripartite Elections.

According to  National Youth Policy, youth in Malawi are defined as  aged between 10 and 35 years. The Population Reference Bureau factsheet of 2016  indicates that  40 % of  an estimated 17.2 million people in Malawi are youth.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

More From Nyasatimes