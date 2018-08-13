Janta drops new music video ‘Ndendende’

The Lilongwe based afro-pop musician known as Janta has bounced back in the music scene with a romantic music video titled ‘Ndendende’.

The concept of the music video talks about a woman who has been heartbroken for a long time and has decided not to fall in love again, but along the way the woman realizes that giving up is not an option, and starts to believe that she would eventually find the right person.

Speaking in an interview Janta real name Shukuran Mwachumu said he decided to come up with the concept of the song as one way of encouraging his fans not to give up on love when they have experienced heartbreak.

“With my song I want to encourage people that even if they are broken hearted they should not give up, as they will find themselves the right person in future who will love them for better and or worse,” said Janta.

The video also features award winning hip hop artist Macelba, the video is currently making frenzy and scoring views on YouTube and Whatsapp following its release on August 5, 2018.

Janta who is also a music producer and the owner of SU Records has been well known in the music business with hit single such as; ‘Wangongole’, ‘Divorce’ and ‘ndapilira’.

One of his fans from Lilongwe, Chikondi Malota commented on the music video saying that the video is of high quality and it has shown maturity from the artists.

“The new music video of Janta is on point and the concept of the video is mature, this shows that Janta has grown up musically,” said Janta’s fan.

The music video has been produced at Mest Media in Mzuzu.

