Zachariah Nyirenda donates football boots to Karonga Utd

General Secretary for Masters Security, Zachariah Nyirenda in his personal capacity, Wednesday donated ten pairs of football boots to the newly promoted team into the elite TNM Super League, Karonga Football Club.

Nyirenda said he made the donation to respond to some of the challenges such as inadequate sporting equipment experienced by Karonga United Football Club.

“Most teams find it difficult when it comes to procuring sporting materials, in this scenario, Karonga United is one of such teams, hence the donation.

“I hope the donation will be a motivational factor to the team,” said Nyirenda.

However, Nyirenda declined to disclose the cost of the donation saying he was not comfortable to mention the price of the football boots.

Nyirenda then expressed his commitment to continue supporting football clubs which have been promoted into to the elite TNM Super League.

Receiving the donation, chairperson for Karonga United, Alufeyo Chipanga Banda commended Nyirenda for the donation which he said would go a long way in motivating his squad.

Banda then appealed to individual well-wishers and organizations to emulate the gesture set by Nyirenda as the team prepares for the next season.

“We do not take this donation for granted, this is a timely made donation as our team continues to struggle for financial support,” said Banda.

Recently Karonga United appealed to well-wishers to assist the team as it would need about K55 million for it to participate in the 2018 TNM Super League.

