Zambezi Evangelical Church Students Organisation encourages education among Christian youths

As one way of promoting education in the country, Zambezi Evangelical Church Students Organisation (ZECSO) has organised a spiritual and academic excellence conference from 6 to 8, April at Nalikule College of education in Lilongwe along Salima road under theme “Building Authentic Leaders”.

This is an annual event; the first one was a launch that took place in June,2017 at the Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) in Thyolo.

In an interview on Thursday, ZECSO National Chairperson, Henderson Kautsi said Zambezi Evangelical Church (ZEC), Mitsidi Synod has organised the conference targeting all students who are in various secondary schools, colleges and universities within and outside Malawi.

The aim of the event is to encourage youths to work hard in their studies whilst knowing that for them to excel it requires wisdom from God to manifest the Godly life in their different positions they will hold in different organisations.

Kautsi explained that the event would equip students with skills on how to excel academically which will influence them to work hard in their respective schools.

“We have invited different born-again young scholars from various fields including entrepreneurs, engineers, economists, nurses, doctors, journalists and agriculturalists who will inspire these students,” he said.

Kautsi pointed out that all school leavers are encouraged to attend the get-together as they may be inspired to go back to school.

He added by quoting Stephen Covey who said: “The idea is that sometimes you have to take a break from the ‘work’ of your work to sharpen your skills. A dull axe won’t cut a tree nearly as effectively as a sharp one.”

“However, ZECSO will introduce the concept of entrepreneurship in Christianity as many pray and fast waiting to be employed instead of thinking on how to employ others.

“The God we serve is able to do beyond our imagination,” Kautsi assured.

But the conference journey has not been all that smooth sailing for the organisation, according to the ZECSO national Chairperson.

“We don’t have official sponsors to the event but well-wishers are coming with funding towards the event including the National Executive Committee of Fellowship of Youth (FOY) of our Church.

“We have challenges of fund mobilization as well as lack of intensive marketing of the event as it requires money to advertise on radio, TVs and other media platforms,” he added.

ZECSO is an arm of the youth ministry called Fellowship of Youth (FOY) of the ZEC with the mission of increasing the number of graduates in various fields of study in academia who are both excellent in spiritual life and areas of professional specialist.

Its Motto is “Academic and spiritual excellence” from the book of Daniel 5 verse 14.

